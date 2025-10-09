NLVPD seeks community's help locating missing, endangered woman in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police Department has issued a request for community aid to locate Barbara Jean Oats, a missing endangered woman.

Oats was reported missing on Wednesday evening, NLVPD said, and was last seen on Tuesday, October 8, around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of West Nelson Avenue in North Las Vegas.

This is the description of Oats that officials have shared with us:

North Las Vegas Police Department

Race: Black

Height: 5 feet and 1 inch

Weight: 140 pounds

Hair: Gray

Eyes: Brown

Last seen wearing: Either a light pink and gray top or a white multi-colored polka dot top with blue jeans, similar to the photo provided by NLVPD.

Police said that Oats was "diagnosed with mild to moderate dementia and does not currently take any medications for it." Because of her contdition, coupled with her age, NLVPD stated a concern for her well-being.

Police said that Oats does not have a cell phone, and they believe she may have traveled to California

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Oats is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.