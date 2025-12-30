Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NLVPD seeks community help locating runaway endangered juvenile with autism

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) is asking for the community's help in finding a missing, endangered juvenile.

Peter Ayala-Pigao, 14, was last seen Monday, December 29 at 4 p.m. by Aliante Parkway and Deer Springs Way.

Police shared that he was last seen "walking southbound on Aliante Parkway, after exiting a vehicle." NLVPD's search has not located Peter at this time.

Here is the description of Peter that NLVPD shared with us:

  • Height: 5 feet 9 inches
  • Weight: 140 pounds
  • Last seen wearing: Black shirt and pants, black and orange shoes

According to officials, Peter is autistic, "functions at approximately a 9-year-old level," and is able to communicate.

Authorities said that Peter was not equipped with a sweater at his last sighting, and did not have food on him.

Anyone with information on Peter's whereabouts is urged to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111.

