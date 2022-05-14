Nigeria: Student's brutal killing triggers protest, curfew

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian authorities have ordered a curfew in a northwestern state, where hundreds protested to demand the release of suspects in the brutal killing of a Christian student accused of blasphemy against Islam.

Sokoto state Governor Aminu Tambuwal imposed a 24-hour curfew “with immediate effect” as Saturday's protest swelled in the state capital amid religious tensions.

The victim, identified as Deborah Samuel, was stoned, beaten and burnt to death on Friday at the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto state after being accused of “making a social media post that blasphemed ... Prophet Muhammad,” police said.