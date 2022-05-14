Watch
Local News

Actions

Nigeria: Student's brutal killing triggers protest, curfew

Nigeria Student's Killing
Olu Akinrele/AP
A burnt out Security post were a Female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education was beaten and burned to death in Sokoto Nigeria, Friday, May 13, 2022. A student was beaten and burnt to death Thursday by fellow students in northwestern Nigeria after she was accused of making a blasphemous social media post, witnesses and police said. (AP Photo/Olu Akinrele)
Nigeria Student's Killing
Posted at 1:45 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 16:45:51-04

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian authorities have ordered a curfew in a northwestern state, where hundreds protested to demand the release of suspects in the brutal killing of a Christian student accused of blasphemy against Islam.

Sokoto state Governor Aminu Tambuwal imposed a 24-hour curfew “with immediate effect” as Saturday's protest swelled in the state capital amid religious tensions.

The victim, identified as Deborah Samuel, was stoned, beaten and burnt to death on Friday at the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto state after being accused of “making a social media post that blasphemed ... Prophet Muhammad,” police said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH