NFL unveils new Super Bowl projection display on Caesars Palace; Big Game events kick-off this week.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New Super Bowl-themed displays continue to pop up all around the Las Vegas Valley as there is just one week until the Big Game.

The latest display is a projection on the side of Caesars Palace.

"Just the shear scale is just mind boggling in what Las Vegas is able to accomplish," said 49ers fan Clint Allison.

Along with the new projection display, the stage is fully up in front of the Bellagio Fountains, bringing droves of people out to the Strip to catch a glimpse of all the action.

Jose Guerra visited Santa Clara for Super Bowl 50, but says it doesn't live up to the Las Vegas celebration so far.

"It is nothing compared to Las Vegas; there is so much going on," Guerra said.

All across the Strip, you can see Super Bowl logos — including one on the water in front of Bellagio — and several Lombardi trophies near Caesars Palace and Bellagio.

Monday marks the beginning of a week of events leading up to the first-ever Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

In fact, the Super Bowl Host Committee says there are at least 60 events planned across a range of price-points so there will be something for every football fan to enjoy.

"We made sure that everything had a price point that everyone could enjoy," said NFL director of events Daphne Wood.

For example, Wood says tickets for the Super Bowl Experience — which runs from Wednesday to Saturday at Mandalay Bay — start at $25. Kids ages 12 and under get in for free.

Part of the immersion for fans is seeing all the Super Bowl gear and graphics around town.

Executive Vice President and Partner with Bluemedia R.J. Orr, is with the team in charge of putting up all the graphics around the valley. He says it has been great seeing everything come together for Super Bowl LVIII.

"You're not going to overpower Las Vegas, the lights the sounds and everything that goes into it, so you have to lean into it and you have to celebrate and do a really good job with the areas that you do have a chance to put graphics into, so that's what we chose to do," Orr said.