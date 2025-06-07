LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new years-long construction project is set to get underway later this summer near Downtown Las Vegas, with the goal of relieving flooding concerns along a stretch of Charleston Boulevard east of I-15.

The section of Charleston between Maryland Parkway and the Arts District has been no stranger to road construction over the years, and this upcoming two-year $49 million project is set to tear it up again, this time to improve the area's storm drains.

VIDEO: Guy Tannenbaum brings the latest on storm drainage project near Downtown Las Vegas

Next phase of Charleston storm drain project on the way this summer

Locals know Charleston is a notorious corridor for flash flooding in the central valley—cars stuck in flood waters underneath the Charleston Underpass have been a common sight over the decades.

"At the end of the day, the storm drain needs to be replaced," said Brian Schulz, who lives in Las Vegas' Huntridge Neighborhood. "Yes, it's going to be a headache, but we'll get through it."

Schulz went to a public meeting held by the City of Las Vegas on Tuesday at John S. Park Elementary School to learn more about the storm drain installation project in his neighborhood, which will run along Charleston from Maryland Parkway to Commerce Street.

"My biggest contention is just the two years," Schulz said. "I think we've progressed as a society, progressed with technology—why do these things have to take two years?"

Concerns from neighbors are top of mind for Nicole Melton, an engineering project manager for the city's public works department.

"We know that construction is painful," Melton said after the public meeting. "Having this face-to-face interaction with people who are going to be impacted by this project is outstanding."

Those impacts will likely be substantial.

Crews will be adding one mile of huge 8-by-7 foot storm drains underneath Charleston, improving water and sewer infrastructure, building a median and modifying traffic signals along the corridor.

All of that happens deep underground, which is why the project is slated to take two years, with lots of adjustments to traffic patterns along the way.

"Our biggest concern is safety on a project like this," Melton said. "We also need to maintain business access, make sure pedestrians have a route to get to where they need to go—there's a lot of moving parts that make the duration extend."

More than anything, though, Melton says installing storm drains along Charleston will improve safety for everyone.

"Las Vegas is mostly pavement, so the water hits and it just runs off and it has nowhere to go," Melton explained. "By adding these collection facilities, it'll help the water get underground faster."

It's the last phase of a multi-year project that—once completed—will stretch from Downtown Las Vegas to Boulder Highway, funneling flood water to the Las Vegas Wash.

"By getting this infrastructure in the ground, we're going to be able to protect the neighborhoods and businesses," Melton said. "We're going to be able to collect a majority of the [water] flow that was going down Charleston."

Because of that, locals like Brian Schulz are mostly optimistic about the project, despite their concerns.

"You don't want to put a band-aid on anything," Schulz said. "Hopefully this project goes off without a hitch, and—by the grace of God—maybe we get done in 18 months."

The City of Las Vegas will be holding another public meeting about the Charleston Storm Drain Project in a few weeks, but hasn't landed on a time or place yet.

The second meeting will be specifically aimed at businesses located on Charleston, and city representatives also said they plan on going door to door with businesses in the area to keep them as informed as possible as work gets underway in August.

If you have any questions or concerns about the Charleston Storm Drain project, the city encourages you to call (702) 938-5413, or email info@charlestonstormdrain.com