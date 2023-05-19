Charleston, Maryland Parkway intersection closing for storm drain project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas drivers who travel through Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway could face some traffic delays next week.

According to the City of Las Vegas, the intersection will be temporarily closed while a storm drain is installed. That is scheduled to last from Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26.

The city said the project is part of the Clark County Regional Flood Control District's master-planned facilities intended to alleviate the heavy flow of storm water that has gone through the area in the past.

Starting on Monday at 5 a.m., travel will be provided for business access only between 11th and 15th streets. Northbound and southbound traffic on Maryland Parkway will diverted around the intersection.

The city said Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern Avenue are alternate routes to avoid those delays if you're traveling northbound or southbound. For drivers who are going east or west, the city suggest taking Sahara Avenue.

Work is scheduling to wrap up on Friday at 5 p.m.