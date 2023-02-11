Las Vegas drivers line up to gas up after news of pipeline spill in California

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — News of a gasoline pipeline spill in California caused some Las Vegans to flock to fill up their tanks on Friday.

KTNV heard reports of long lines at gas stations across the valley. Photojournalist Jim Flint caught up with a few drivers at a Chevron station near Cheyenne Avenue and the 215 beltway, who said they wanted to make sure they had enough fuel in their tank.

A spokesperson for Clark County confirmed the impacted pipeline supplies unleaded and diesel fuel to Southern Nevada — but gave no indication residents should expect an immediate impact on the valley's gas supply.

Emergency managers "believe we have adequate supply, and do not anticipate an immediate impact on gas availability," the spokesperson wrote.

The pipeline station in Watson, California is operated by Kinder Morgan Energy Partners. In a statement to KTNV, the company said the station was shut down along with the associated gas pipelines, SFPP West and CALNEV.

UPDATE: Nevada governor declares state of emergency over gas pipeline spill, urges Las Vegans to avoid panic buying

Drivers we interviewed said they're concerned about supply, but they're also worried this spill will cause gas prices to go up again.

"Either gas prices are going to go up, or we're going to run out of gas, and I need to get around this weekend," said Joey McDermott, one of the drivers waiting to buy gas in the northwest valley on Friday night.

Another driver waiting to gas up told us he relies on gasoline for his job.

"I need gas for my company — it's pressure washing, and I might run out of gas," said Michael Madonia. "My stepfather informed me about a gas leak."