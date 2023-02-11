Nevada governor declares state of emergency over gas pipeline spill, urges Las Vegans to avoid panic buying

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Joe Lombardo issued an emergency declaration on Friday night after news of a pipeline spill in California caused a rush on gas in the Las Vegas valley.

GASSED UP: News of pipeline spill in California causes long lines at gas stations in Las Vegas

The emergency declaration is intended to help lift restrictions on trucking and other delivery methods to bring fuel into Clark County.

Tonight, I declared a state of emergency to help mitigate the impact of the California fuel pipeline leak in Southern Nevada.



Please see the executive order and my full statement below. pic.twitter.com/rLKpgtUGQQ — Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) February 11, 2023

"This leak has not impacted the supply of fuel, but rather the method in which this fuel normally comes into Southern Nevada," county officials said.

The county said its officials are communicating with Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, which operates the impacted pipeline, for updated information on the status of repairs.

"This declaration allows for our region to leave no stone unturned as we seek to continue to provide unleaded and diesel fuel to our residents as well as our emergency response providers," officials said.

Updated statement from Clark County.#ClarkCounty Declares Fuel Emergency.



This is in the wake of the leak in a Kinder Morgan gas pipeline in So. California. pic.twitter.com/3RUJIPTUy7 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) February 11, 2023

The governor pledged his office would remain in "constant communication" with Kinder Morgan and Clark County officials to monitor the gas supply.

"To avoid any unnecessary shortages, I strongly urge all Las Vegas residents to avoid panic buying while awaiting repair timeline updates," Lombardo said.