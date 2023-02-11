Spill shuts down gasoline pipeline serving Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Emergency managers in Clark County are monitoring a leak in a California gas pipeline that feeds Southern Nevada.

The pipeline delivers unleaded and diesel fuel to gas storage facilities in Southern Nevada, a county spokesperson stated on Friday.

Emergency managers "believe we have adequate supply, and do not anticipate an immediate impact on gas availability," the spokesperson wrote.

In a statement to KTNV, Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said their investigation at Watson Station in Watson, California began at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The station, along with associated SFPP West and CALNEV pipelines were "isolated and shut down while we work to resolve this issue," the company said.

A spokesperson noted there were no injuries or fire reported as a result of the incident, and regulatory agencies were notified.