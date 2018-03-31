Las Vegas breaking news for March 31, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 31, 2018.
3:47 P.M.
The State Route 160 eastbound/Interstate 15 northbound flyover ramp is closed entirely due to a motorcycle crash. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, one person has been criticaly injuried. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
2:36 P.M.
Las Vegas police have completely blocked off the intersection near Valley View and Oakey boulevards as part of an investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
This story is developing. More information to come.