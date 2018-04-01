LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Multiple people are in the hospital after a man crashed a car while fleeing from police in the Las Vegas valley.

Around 1:39 p.m. Saturday, police received a call about a home invasion near Bonanza Road and Valley View Boulevard. A man reportedly broke into a home and fired a round from a gun, though no one was hit.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man fled from the home, and police chased after him. The man then stole a vehicle from a citizen.

A car chase ensued, and a police air unit began following the man. He eventually crashed into two cars at Oakey and Valley View boulevards at a high rate of speed.

The man tried to flee from the crash on foot but police caught up with him, and he was arrested. He was also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Two people in the other cars were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.