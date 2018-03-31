Las Vegas breaking news for March 30, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 30, 2018.

5:17 P.M.

A bathroom fan sparked a fire that caused $20,000 in damage at the Sandlin Apartments at 2813 North Jones Boulevard, near Smoke Ranch Road. The fire happened around 11:54 a.m. Firefighters say damage was confined to the attic area around the bathroom fan, and there was slight damage to the apartment next door.

5:12 P.M

One man was struck by a vehicle around 2:54 p.m. on Arville Street, between Spring Mountain and Desert Inn roads.

Police say it may have started out as a domestic incident inside a vehicle. A man got out of the vehicle, and a female struck him with it, though it is unknown if it was intentional.

Both the male and the female were taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Arville Street is closed between Spring Mountain and Desert Inn roads as police investigate.

1:30 P.M.

Police are looking for a person who robbed the sportsbook inside Flamingo hotel-casino. The victim told police they saw the suspect have an object that looked like a gun. No injuries were reported.

9:50 A.M.

Police are investigating a shooting at Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road. FULL STORY

Police are investigating a shooting near Green Valley Parkway & Sunset. #Traffic is being diverted around the investigation. pic.twitter.com/nQnsumMQjI — Yasmeen Hassan (@YasmeenTV) March 30, 2018

5:50 A.M.

Two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on Flamingo Road and Street. Officer arrived at the scene and are investigating the crash.

The extent of the injuries is currently unknown and we will update the story as more details surface.

