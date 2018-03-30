4 shot during attempted carjacking near Sunset, Green Valley Parkway

Kel Dansby
10:42 AM, Mar 30, 2018
Officers say that an attempted carjacking in the 4000 block of East Sunset Road near Green Valley Parkway led to shots being fired around 9:50 a.m.

Four people were injured during the shooting but their condition is unknown at this time.

Police have also confirmed that the alleged shooter is in custody and that there is no concern for public safety at this time.

The area on Sunset Road near Green Valley Parkway and Annie Oakley Drive is currently shut down.

