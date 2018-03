This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 29, 2018.

6 A.M.

Officers are responding to a shooting at 2508 Daley Street near Civic Center and Las Vegas Boulevard. An ambulance was seen leaving the home and police have put up crime tape around the home.

Chopper 13 was over the situation and more details will be released shortly.

12:17 A.M.

Neighbors came to the rescue of a wheelchair-bound woman who was trapped inside of a burning home at 1590 Glassy Pond Avenue near Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard. FULL STORY

**********************************************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

Download the FREE mobile app for your iPhone or Android

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV

Get KTNV news headlines on your Amazon Echo.