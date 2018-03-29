Neighbors rescue wheelchair-bound woman from fire

At 12:17 A.M., neighbors came to the rescue of a wheelchair-bound woman who was trapped inside of a burning home at 1590 Glassy Pond Avenue near Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene of the fire said the neighbors knew a man and a woman lived inside the burning home and that the woman was bound to a wheelchair. They immediately sprung into action.

The neighbors found the woman downstairs and were able to get her safely out of the home. They then went back inside to find the man but were unsuccessful. Firefighters later found the man upstairs and transported him to the hospital where he is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Two of the neighbors who bravely rushed into the fire were also injured and transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.