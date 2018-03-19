Las Vegas breaking news for March 18, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 18, 2018.

3:30 P.M.

Las Vegas police say a woman is in critical condition after a piece of wood went through her windshield following a crash with another vehicle that was towing a trailer with wood.

The crash happened at 2:39 p.m. near North Jones Boulevard and West Lake Mead Boulevard.

Lake Mead is closed from Jones to Saylor Way while the investigation takes place.

3:36 A.M.

A stolen vehicle was involved in a deadly crash near the 215 beltway and Pecos Road. READ MORE.

2:53 A.M.

A fight between a group of party-goers turned violent when they began shooting at each other near 7th and Fremont streets. READ MORE.

Get KTNV news headlines on your Amazon Echo.