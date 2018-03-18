Nevada Highway Patrol troopers say that a vehicle involved in a deadly crash was stolen.

The collision happened around 3:36 a.m. Sunday near the 215 beltway and Pecos Road. Witnesses say a Toyota RAV4 was traveling northbound on Pecos and did not stop for red lights. The vehicle entered an intersection and struck the side of a Hyundai SUV, causing it to flip over.

The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the RAV4 had a total of four occupants. One male passenger was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Two other passengers in the RAV4 were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

An investigation revealed that the RAV4 was stolen. The driver of the vehicle is suspected of impairment, excessive speed, and disregarding traffic signals.