This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 15, 2018.

3:09 P.M.

A man died after a shooting near Lamb Boulevard and Owens Avenue. No other details have been released.

12:55 P.M.

A man robbed a Wells Fargo at 10475 S. Decatur Blvd., near Cactus Avenue. Police said he gave a note to the teller demanding money and left the business with an undisclosed amount.

12:02 P.M.

A motorcycle fire extended to a 1-story house near Washington Avenue and Jones Boulevard around noon. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue reports that a person may be inside the home. READ MORE.

