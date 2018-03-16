UPDATE: Elderly man taken to hospital after fire near Washington, Jones

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at 6205 Rassler Avenue, near Washington Avenue and Jones Boulevard.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue reported that a motorcycle fire extended to a 1-story house around noon on Thursday. That fire then spread to a neighboring home.
Crews were able to extinguish the flames by 12:41 p.m.
An elderly man was pulled from the original home that caught fire. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says the man was taken to the hospital to be treated for a small burn on his hand and minor smoke inhalation.
