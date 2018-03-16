UPDATE: Elderly man taken to hospital after fire near Washington, Jones

Bryce Riley
12:22 PM, Mar 15, 2018
6:21 PM, Mar 15, 2018
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Steven Smallwood
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at 6205 Rassler Avenue, near Washington Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue reported that a motorcycle fire extended to a 1-story house around noon on Thursday. That fire then spread to a neighboring home. 

Crews were able to extinguish the flames by 12:41 p.m.

An elderly man was pulled from the original home that caught fire. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says the man was taken to the hospital to be treated for a small burn on his hand and minor smoke inhalation.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown. Four adults and three large dogs were displaced due to the fire, and damage was estimated at $35,000 for each house.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top