Las Vegas breaking news for March 14, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 14, 2018.

3:23 P.M.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says the fire on Mesquite Avenue was caused by squatters and appears to have started in the kitchen. Damages were estimated at $25,000. 

2 P.M.

A former student brought a toy gun apparently made out of Legos to Garside Junior High School, prompting a lockdown before he was taken into custody. READ MORE

1:45 P.M.

A fourplex at 2616 Mesquite Avenue, which was being renovated after a fire in December, caught fire again. No injuries have been reported and no one was displaced. The cause is under investigation. 

OVERNIGHT

A man was shot in the head on Tuesday night near Nellis Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue. It happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Lamont. Police believe it may have been a drug-related shooting. The victim was transported to hospital in unknown condition. The shooter left in a red, 4-door vehicle. 

