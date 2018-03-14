Las Vegas breaking news for March 14, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 14, 2018.

3:23 P.M.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says the fire on Mesquite Avenue was caused by squatters and appears to have started in the kitchen. Damages were estimated at $25,000.

UPDATE: Mesquite Ave, squatters, appears it started in kitchen, $25K dmg, no inj's. PIO1 pic.twitter.com/Et2dxmBCac — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 14, 2018

2 P.M.

A former student brought a toy gun apparently made out of Legos to Garside Junior High School, prompting a lockdown before he was taken into custody. READ MORE

1:45 P.M.

A fourplex at 2616 Mesquite Avenue, which was being renovated after a fire in December, caught fire again. No injuries have been reported and no one was displaced. The cause is under investigation.

UPDATE: 1:45PM 2616 Mesquite Ave fire in 4-plex being renovated after fire on Dec 1 (where homeless man rescued 2 kids), fire is OUT, no injuries, no1 displaced, cause U/I PIO1 pic.twitter.com/dBKEHSBhTj — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 14, 2018

OVERNIGHT

A man was shot in the head on Tuesday night near Nellis Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue. It happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Lamont. Police believe it may have been a drug-related shooting. The victim was transported to hospital in unknown condition. The shooter left in a red, 4-door vehicle.

**********************************************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

Download the FREE mobile app for your iPhone or Android

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV

Get KTNV news headlines on your Amazon Echo.