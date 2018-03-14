Las Vegas breaking news for March 14, 2018

A former student brought a toy gun apparently made out of Legos to Garside Junior High School, prompting a lockdown before he was taken into custody. READ MORE
1:45 P.M.
A fourplex at 2616 Mesquite Avenue, which was being renovated after a fire in December, caught fire again. No injuries have been reported and no one was displaced. The cause is under investigation.
A man was shot in the head on Tuesday night near Nellis Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue. It happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Lamont. Police believe it may have been a drug-related shooting. The victim was transported to hospital in unknown condition. The shooter left in a red, 4-door vehicle.