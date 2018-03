Garside Junior High School was locked down Wednesday afternoon after a former student brought a toy gun made out of Legos.

Las Vegas police received a call from a employee of the school, located near Torrey Pines and Alta drives, around 2 p.m. regarding a former student with a gun on campus.

Police officers were involved in a foot pursuit with the former student and took him into custody. That is when they discovered the gun was a toy that appeared to have made with Legos.