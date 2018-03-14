Las Vegas breaking news for March 13, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 13, 2018.

9:53 P.M.

A shooting occurred outside Dotty's near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Las Vegas police say a male suspect shot three rounds at the victim after an argument inside Dotty's. The victim was not injured. Police are looking for the suspect.

6:13 P.M.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the Sunset Motel located at 6000 Boulder Highway, south of Tropicana Avenue. Upon arrival, personnel reported heavy smoke and flames from one of the motel rooms. The fire was knocked down quickly. One person was checked for smoke inhalation. The fire is currently under investigation. Damages have not been estimated at this time and it is unknown if anyone will require relocation assistance.

5:17 P.M.

Las Vegas police report a hiker fell about 25 feet at Hell's Hill in Calico Basin. Police said the 20-year-old man may have broken his leg. He is conscious and breathing.

4:35 P.M.

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting reported around 2 p.m. in the 3800 block of Via Lucia Drive, near Alexander and Pecos roads. One male was transported to UMC Trauma with a gunshot wound to the neck.

7:52 A.M.

Fire crews responded to smoke coming from the roof of a house at 1601 Marlin Avenue near Bruce Street and Stewart Avenue.

The same home was previously involved in a fire. Reports say squatters were cooking inside the house and no fire was found.

6:17 A.M.

A two-car crash on northbound Interstate 15 at U.S. 95 has closed the right lane of traffic. Expect delays during your morning commute.

6:09 A.M.

A crash on Interstate 15 southbound at Charleston Boulevard has blocked the left lane of traffic.

**********************************************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

Download the FREE mobile app for your iPhone or Android

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV

Get KTNV news headlines on your Amazon Echo.