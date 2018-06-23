Las Vegas breaking news for June 23, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for June 23, 2018.

1:18 P.M.

Las Vegas Fire & rescue is reporting a large amount of water in the roadway on Mojave Road, between Stewart and Sunrise avenues. They believe it may be a water main break. The water district has been notified.

1:11 P.M.

Firefighters are at the scene of a backyard fire involving several homes at 3132 El Camino Road, near Desert Inn Road and Jones Boulevard. No word yet on injuries.

12:21 P.M.

Las Vegas police are investigating two possible rollovers that injured two people near North Las Vegas Boulevard and Pabco Road around 11:25 a.m. One of the two injured was airlifted to a local hospital. Road Closures are in effect as police investigate.

