LAUGHLIN (KTNV) - Water in the Casino Drive corridor of Laughlin has been shut down after reports of a water main break near Bruce Woodbury Drive and Casino Drive.

Crews from the Bend Water District are onsite and making repairs.

A Boil Water Order has been issued for all water users located between the following streets:

Thomas Edison Drive (west boundary)

Casino Drive (east boundary)

State Route 163 (north boundary)

Harrah's Laughlin (south boundary)

Properties located outside the area on the map above are not affected by the advisory.

Water users in the area must take the following actions:

BOIL WATER FOR DRINKING AND COOKING

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

To meet recommendations for a “Boil Water Order,” bring the water to a rolling boil for 1 minute and cool before using. Timing starts when the water starts to bubble. Cool the water then place it in clean containers for use or refrigerate.

The water can be used for hand washing; however, additional disinfection such as hand sanitizer is recommended.

CURTAIL NON-ESSENTIAL WATER USE