Las Vegas breaking news for June 21, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for June 21, 2018.

2:55 A.M.

Officers responded to a reported kidnapping of a man and a woman. Police are currently at a gas station near Buffalo and Sahara where the female victim allegedly escaped the kidnapers.

.@LVMPD on scene at gas station near Sahara & Buffalo where kidnapping victim was able to escape, their investigating several spots in connection to man and woman being kidnapped nearby, suspects still on the loose @KTNV pic.twitter.com/PjoISOQA6K — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) June 21, 2018

The man reportedly escaped as well, but at a different time and location.

This is a developing situation.

