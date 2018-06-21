Las Vegas breaking news for June 21, 2018

KTNV Staff
6:08 AM, Jun 21, 2018
2 hours ago

Officers responded to a reported kidnapping of a man and a woman. Police are currently at a gas station near Buffalo and Sahara where the female victim allegedly escaped the kidnapers.

KTNV
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for June 21, 2018.

2:55 A.M.

Officers responded to a reported kidnapping of a man and a woman. Police are currently at a gas station near Buffalo and Sahara where the female victim allegedly escaped the kidnapers.

The man reportedly escaped as well, but at a different time and location.

This is a developing situation.

**********************************************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

Download the FREE mobile app for your iPhone or Android

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on RokuAmazon Fire TV and Apple TV

Get KTNV news headlines on your Amazon Echo.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top