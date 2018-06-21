Police investigating double kidnapping near Sahara, Buffalo

Kel Dansby
10:32 AM, Jun 21, 2018
1 hour ago

Officers responded to a reported kidnapping of a man and a woman. Police are currently at a gas station near Buffalo and Sahara where the female victim allegedly escaped the kidnapers.

KTNV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Officers are investigating a kidnapping that took place in the area of Buffalo Drive and Sahara Avenue.  

Police have been able to confirm that a man and a woman were kidnapped and both placed separate 911 calls after managing to escape at two different locations. They believe the incident occurred around 2:55 a.m. but it is unclear at what time the two victims escaped their alleged kidnappers.

Chopper 13 was over the scene at the Terrible Herbst Gas Station on Buffalo Drive and Sahara Avenue and saw police talking to witnesses.

This is a developing story and we will update the article as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top