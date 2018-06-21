Police investigating double kidnapping near Sahara, Buffalo

Officers are investigating a kidnapping that took place in the area of Buffalo Drive and Sahara Avenue.
Police have been able to confirm that a man and a woman were kidnapped and both placed separate 911 calls after managing to escape at two different locations. They believe the incident occurred around 2:55 a.m. but it is unclear at what time the two victims escaped their alleged kidnappers.
.@LVMPD on scene at gas station near Sahara & Buffalo where kidnapping victim was able to escape, their investigating several spots in connection to man and woman being kidnapped nearby, suspects still on the loose @KTNVpic.twitter.com/PjoISOQA6K