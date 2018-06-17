Las Vegas breaking news for June 16, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for June 16, 2018.

10 P.M. UPDATE:

Las Vegas police now say the 9-month-old boy is still alive but in critical condition.

Police say a young woman was driving with a baby properly seated in a car seat in the rear passenger area. She was driving a jeep going east bound on Brent and appeared to stop at the stop sign but then proceeded thru the intersection where an oncoming SUV t-boned the jeep.

Both the woman and the baby were taken to UMC Trauma. The other driver suffers from non-life threatening injuries.

There is no stop sign for El Capitan but there stop signs for both east and west sides on Brent Lane. Investigators tell us Clark County engineer will do a study to see if that intersection warrants a 4-way stop.

No charges are being filed at this time.

7:39 P.M.

The small child involved in a t-bone crash near Brent Lane and El Capitan Way has died. READ MORE.

7:33 P.M.

Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at 1415 Manzanita Way, near 15th and Fremont streets. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says that a house caught fire, then the flames extended to another house and nearby power poles. No word yet on the cause of the fire, or if there were any injuries.

5:14 P.M.

A small child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash near Brent Lane and North El Capitan Way. The child was inside a vehicle that was t-boned by another car around 3:46 p.m. No other injuries were reported.

Las Vegas police say it is not yet clear who is at fault in this crash. Both roads are closed in both directions at the intersection while the investigation continues.

2:53 P.M.

An air conditioning unit caught fire outside a house at 7780 Gillespie Street, near Windmill Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard, around 12:42 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they discovered more fire inside the home. They were able to put it out within 8 minutes of getting the call.

Fire crews believed that the house may be a grow house, so Las Vegas police were notified. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Get KTNV news headlines on your Amazon Echo.