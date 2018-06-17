UPDATE AT 10 P.M.: Las Vegas police now say the 9-month-old boy is still alive but in critical condition.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

A child is dead after a vehicle t-boned another car at the intersection of Brent Lane and North El Capitan Way.

According to Las Vegas police, the child was in the back seat of the vehicle that was t-boned. The child was taken to Centennial ER, then transported to UMC Trauma. The child died at UMC Trauma.

No other injuries were reported. Police are still investigating who was at fault in the crash.

Brent Lane and North El Capitan Way will be closed as police conduct their investigation.