Las Vegas breaking news for June 15, 2018

There are reports of a person with a gun at the Hoover Dam. Police said the person is stopped in the travel lanes in the middle of the dam in a dump truck or tactical vehicle. The person has allowed vehicles to go through but expect delays on the Dam Bypass Bridge on U.S. 93.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Hoover Dam Police Department are responding.
The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 934 Shady Charmer Ave., near Maryland Parkway and Cactus Avenue. Upon arrival, personnel reported light smoke emitting from the garage of a single-family residence. Crews made an offensive attack and knocked the fire down at a reported time of 12:07 p.m. No injuries were reported. Preliminary indications suggested that the house may be a grow house so the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was notified and responded to the scene. Damages have not been estimated and the Clark County Fire Investigations Division is currently conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.