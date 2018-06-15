Las Vegas breaking news for June 15, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for June 15, 2018.

1:30 P.M.

The man on the Hoover Dam Bridge crossed into Arizona where he was taken into custody without incident. Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 93 has reopened.

#trafficalert Northbound and southbound traffic on US93 has reopened. Suspect did cross into AZ where he has been taken into custody without incident. #drivesafenv #buckleup #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 15, 2018

1:15 P.M.

Tours at the Hoover Dam have been suspended until further notice due to the incident on the bridge.

ATTENTION HOOVER DAM VISITORS: The facility is closed and tours suspended until further notice. We appreciate your patience and will provide an update as soon as possible. #HooverDam #LasVegas — Reclamation (@usbr) June 15, 2018

12:55 P.M.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting U.S. 93 at the Hoover Dam Bridge is closed due to the barricaded person.

#trafficalert US93 southbound at mile-marker 1(Hoover Damn Bridge) road closed in both directions for barricaded subject blocking travel lanes. Multiple agencies responding. Media staging area will be Hoover Damn Lodge #expectdelays #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/rO1gtehMrE — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 15, 2018

NOON

There are reports of a person with a gun at the Hoover Dam. Police said the person is stopped in the travel lanes in the middle of the dam in a dump truck or tactical vehicle. The person has allowed vehicles to go through but expect delays on the Dam Bypass Bridge on U.S. 93.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Hoover Dam Police Department are responding.

#Hooverdam #armoredcar #maskedman breaking news right now, sideways In the car blocking the freeway flashing notes in the window pic.twitter.com/2Kt9VPbQmR — will sturgeon 🐠🌈🌊 (@will3ten) June 15, 2018

11:54 A.M.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 934 Shady Charmer Ave., near Maryland Parkway and Cactus Avenue. Upon arrival, personnel reported light smoke emitting from the garage of a single-family residence. Crews made an offensive attack and knocked the fire down at a reported time of 12:07 p.m. No injuries were reported. Preliminary indications suggested that the house may be a grow house so the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was notified and responded to the scene. Damages have not been estimated and the Clark County Fire Investigations Division is currently conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.

