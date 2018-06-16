2 houses damaged, 164 customers without power after two-alarm fire

More than 160 homes had power knocked out during a two-alarm fire Friday.

The fire was reported around 2:20 p.m. at 4505 Alta Drive, near Decatur Boulevard. According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, a man was trimming a tree and dropping branches into a fire pit that was being kept under control. The man then briefly went inside and when he came out, the fire had spread to a shed. The fire eventually spread to two separate houses due to high winds.

UPDATE: Fire investigators say man was trimming tree, dropping branches into a fire pit kept under control. Went inside house 1 minute, came out, fire spread to shed, then house, then neighbors house. $150K dmg, 1 pet cat died, no injuries. >>>> pic.twitter.com/HPkg9ar3A2 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 15, 2018

A power pole also caught fire, knocking out power to an estimated 164 customers. Power is not estimated to be restored until Saturday so the American Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Mirabelli Community Center located at 6200 Hargrove Avenue.

The fire also spread to Kennetha Petties' house right behind there. She says she just recently moved to Las Vegas after the wildfires in Los Angeles ended up just a few blocks away from her home. Now, just weeks after moving here, the fire hit her home, causing a lot of damage. "It makes me angry," she says. She says it's important for people to be careful with things like BBQ's because it can hurt others.

@SNVredcross DAT volunteers will be opening a #RedCross shelter at Mirabelli community center at: 6200 Hargrove Ave. LV Nv. After a house fire affecting 164 homes. Updates to come. #EndHomeFires #RedCross pic.twitter.com/fZUid260mU — Red Cross of Southern Nevada (@SNVredcross) June 16, 2018

Originally, it was reported one person was treated for injuries but fire officials later said there were no injuries reported. However, a pet cat did die as a result of the fire.

Damages are estimated at $150,000.