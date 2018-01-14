Las Vegas breaking news for January 13, 2018

KTNV Staff
10:25 PM, Jan 13, 2018

10 P.M. 

Las Vegas police say a suspect robbed a resort/casino near East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane at 1:30 p.m. The suspect approached the cashier cage armed with a handgun and demanded money from the cashier. The employee complied and handed the suspect an unknown amount of money. The suspect then fled. 

The suspect is described as a black male adult, 20 to 30-years-old, 5'7" to 5'9" tall, 150 to 160 pounds. He was wearing a dark colored sweatshirt, tan pants, ball cap and sunglasses. 

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

 

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for January 13, 2018.

