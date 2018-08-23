Las Vegas breaking news for August 22, 2018

KTNV Staff
7:04 AM, Aug 22, 2018
This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for August 22, 2018.

7:15 P.M.

Clark County Fire Department is fighting a fire at an apartment building on the 1400 block of Sombrero Drive near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road.  Fire Chief Kenny Holding says one unit was engulfed, but nobody was harmed.  One cat was found and is still alive.

3:55 P.M.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue reports that several people smoking in one room set off the smoke alarm and there was no fire. No damage was reported.

3:45 P.M.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is responding to reports of smoke on the 10th floor of the Stratosphere hotel-casino. 

10:25 A.M.

No injuries have been reported in the fire on Bamboo court. The cause of the fire is unknown. 

9:50 A.M.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says two additional engines have been dispatched and water is on the fire on Bamboo Court. While the fire has spread to the mobile home, other homes in the park are not affected.

9:21 A.M.

A fire has been reported outside a mobile home in the 6400 block of Bamboo Court, near Torrey Pines Drive and Craig Road. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said the yard is full of debris and junk and firefighters cannot access the yard. The fire is spreading to the mobile home.

2:30 A.M.

A man robbed the casino cage at Circus-Circus hotel-casino early this morning. The man was able to escape with an undisclosed amount of cash. READ MORE

