Las Vegas police release photos of man accused in Circus Circus robbery

The casino cage at Circus Circus was robbed early Wednesday morning.

Police say around 2:30 a.m., a man walked up to the cage, flashed a gun and demanded money. No one was injured in the robbery.

He was seen leaving the property in a light-colored vehicle. The vehicle was seen driving south on Las Vegas Boulevard and may have turned west onto Spring Mountain Road.

It is not known how much money was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.