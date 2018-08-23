Most Wanted in Las Vegas for week of Aug. 19

Police in the Las Vegas area are asking for the public's help in locating the following individuals. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

*****

Around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 22, a man robbed the casino cage at Circus Circus hotel-casino. No one was injured in the robbery. READ MORE

*****

On Aug. 19 around 11:45 p.m., a robbery occurred at the 1400 block of West Owens Avenue, near Martin Luther King Boulevard. The first man entered the business while the second man waited outside the front doors. The first man entered the business and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. Both the men ran away from the business in an unknown direction.

*****

Las Vegas police are seeking a man who allegedly battered a Walgreens employee as she confronted him about stolen items. It happened in the downtown area on Aug. 14.

Do you recognize this man? He battered a Walgreens employee as she confronted him about stealing items. Call DTAC PD at 702-828-4314 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 702-385-5555. Reference event LLV180814004719. @lvmpd @CrimeStoppersNV #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/d3Vw7fP6sB — LVMPD DTAC (@LVMPDDTAC) August 21, 2018

*****

Police said three suspects posed as Uber drivers near Downtown Las Vegas on July 30 and drove a victim to the area of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard before robbing that person with a firearm.