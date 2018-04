This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for April 5, 2018.

5:50 A.M.

Police are investigating a crash on Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue. Boulder Highway is currently closed at the intersection.

Reported auto pedestrian accident at Boulder Highway & Tropicana. Intersection just closed by police. @KTNVChopper13 is overhead. — Dayna Roselli (@DaynaRoselli) April 5, 2018

Police confirmed that fatal detail has arrived at the scene of the crash, but the status of the pedestrian involved is still unknown.

OVERNIGHT:

Detectives were serving a search warrant near Harmon Avenue and Mountain Vista Street around 9 p.m. last night and the man refused to cooperate. He then barricaded himself inside of the residence and swat was called to the scene.

Two people were eventually taken into custody, including the man with outstanding warrants.

There were no injuries to cops or suspects.

