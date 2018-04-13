Las Vegas breaking news for April 13, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for April 13, 2018.

10:30 A.M.

Henderson police say that a business owner held a man at gunpoint in the 1000 block of Whitney Ranch Drive between Russell Road and Patrick Lane.

Officers say the boss recognized the man as a person his female employee had a temporary protection order against. The boss decided that the best course of action was to hold the man at gunpoint until officers arrived.

The man was taken to jail by police for violating the protection order and no one else was charged.

