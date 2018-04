This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for April 1, 2018.

4:10 P.M.

Grand Canyon Drive is closed at Sahara Avenue while Las Vegas police investigate a shot fired at a nearby apartment complex.

Officers were called to the complex around 12:43 p.m. to conduct a welfare check after a resident made a suicidal statement to their family. When police arrived, they heard one shot.

Police say they have not received a response from inside the apartment. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

1:44 P.M.

SWAT units were called to a home at the 3700 block of Glow Drive, near Pecos and Craig roads, after a naked man found his way to the roof and refused to come down. READ MORE.

