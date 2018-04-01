UPDATE: Naked man taken into custody after refusing to come down from roof

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - UPDATE AT 1:55 P.M.

The naked man who refused to come down from a homeowner's roof has been taken into custody, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY

SWAT units have been called to a home at the 3700 block of Glow Drive, near Pecos and Craig roads, after a naked man found his way to the roof and refused to come down.

Las Vegas police say that around 12:06 p.m. Sunday a mentally ill man entered a home without permission from the owner. The owner ran out of the residence, leaving the man inside alone.

The man removed his clothing at some point after entering the home, and eventually found his way to the roof.

This story is developing. More information to come.