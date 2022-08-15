New York-New York Hotel and Casino announces $63M room remodeling project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New York-New York Hotel and Casino has announced the launch of a $63 million room remodeling project of 1,830 rooms and 155 suites.

According to a news release, the project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.

Officials say accommodations will feature vibrant new designs and upgraded in-room amenities that will appeal to travelers from around the world.

“It’s an exciting time at New York-New York. We recently launched Cirque du Soleil’s Mad Apple show to tremendous feedback from our guests,” said Michael Neubecker, the resort’s President & COO. “To embark on a remodel of our rooms and suites is the next step in keeping the resort fresh and giving guests new reasons to visit. Whether coming for business or pleasure, guests will find our new rooms offer a stylish and modern respite as they enjoy the excitement of Las Vegas.”

Neubecker says the room remodel is the next phase of a transformation that includes the recently launched “Mad Apple” show, the refurbished Big Apple Coaster and the revamped Big Apple Arcade.

Crafted by hospitality design firm HVS Design in partnership with MGM Resorts International Design Group, the design reportedly draws inspiration from both Las Vegas and New York City.

According to the release, the remodel will feature design details that harken to New York City, such as rooms with exposed faux brick walls and accent colors such as Big Apple Red and Taxicab Yellow.

Rooms will also reportedly incorporate modern conveniences such as moveable work surfaces, readily available USB/USB-C power outlets and additional shelving and closet space.

Christine Shanahan, Principal at HVS Design, said, “As we envisioned our design for this project, we incorporated that New York City vibe and twisted it with bold colors and pops of energy to blend with Las Vegas, stressing functionality as a key factor. Guests will experience the feel of a loft apartment with convenient touchpoints and amenities designed to make them feel right at home.”

With completion scheduled for summer 2023, the first collection of standard and premier rooms will be available for guest stays in late October 2022.

Officials say more enhancements to the property will be announced in the coming months.