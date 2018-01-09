New warning after costly rental scam uncovered in Henderson

Police want to hear from potential victims

Mahsa Saeidi
10:43 PM, Jan 8, 2018
2 mins ago
13 Action News has a new warning about a ploy that could cost you hundreds of dollars.
 
Neighbors say they believe a home near Green Valley and Wigwam Parkways is the target.
 
"Sometimes we have six, seven cars lined up here," said Robert Berger. 
 
"All of a sudden we have a lot of people coming in at 10 o'clock at night, it's frightening!" said wife Donna Berger.
 
Check back soon.  This story is currently being updated.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top