New unemployment insurance applicants required to verify their identity through ID.me

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Today, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announces the implementation of ID.me identity verification for all new , regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) applications. ID.me simplifies how individuals securely confirm their identity online.

This added identity step only applies to regular UI claims made on or after April 18, 2021. Claimants should not use ID.me to verify their identity unless instructed to do so.

“Providing benefits to legitimate claimants is our top priority. ID.me is a trusted DETR partner in this effort, initially for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and now for UI,” said Lynda Parven, Administrator of the Employment Security Division.

ID.me is a credential service provider that is federally certified as compliant with the National Institute of Standards and Technology. ID.me is being used by more than 25 states, as well as the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Social Security Administration, the Department of Treasury, and hundreds of other retail and service organizations. This security measure is a requirement under the Continued Assistance Act of 2020.

Most claimants easily and quickly validate their identities online with ID.me self-service. For those claimants who need additional assistance, the following information is provided to assist claimants with the process, and you can click this link to watch an ID.me step-by-step video:

UI claimants can verify their identity online through ID.me and should follow directions as noted through an email message and/or link provided through their claimant account. The automated process is available 24/7.

As a reminder, those not able to utilize the online option can verify their identity by speaking with an ID.me representative (instructions provided in claimant portal). Wait times fluctuate for ID.me Trusted Referee (TR) video calls based on the volume of verifications, certain times of days, or shift changes. Claimants can view tips for managing wait times here . Claimants can now refresh their screen while waiting without losing their place in the TR queue.

Online verification through a computer or smart phone is encouraged for optimum processing. Claimants who do not have this technology or require assistance should contact the UI call center for assistance: Northern UI Call Center (775) 684-0350; Southern UI Call Center (702) 486-0350; Rural areas and Out-of-State: (888) 890-8211 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Callers are encouraged to contact the call centers mid-week, Wednesday through Friday after 10 AM, as Mondays and Tuesdays are the busiest days for the call centers.

Claimants under the age of 18 will need to be manually validated through DETR Benefit Payment Control (BPC). They will need to contact the UI claims center and either have a claim or a weekly certification filed on their behalf. These claims will be held while waiting to go through the BPC identity validation process for manual verification. Claimants do not have to take any additional steps until contacted by BPC.

Claimants with name change or a hyphenated name: if the name a claimant provides differs from the name that appears in the identity documents, additional documentation will be required for identity verification. Primary documents must show current name of claimant. Claimants who have had a name change can get additional information here .

. Claimants who verified ID prior to the latest ID.me programming update should be able to log in to their ID.me account through the UI portal; once there, they can allow ID.me to share the info with DETR. Once DETR verifies identity, claimants will be returned to UI.NV.GOV as verified and be able to file claims.

Reminders:

Claimants are reminded not to share personal data, or even ask for help in filing a claim with outside parties, as this could put you at risk for social media phishing and potential identity theft.

Claimants should be vigilant online. DETR is aware of fraudulent web sites, suspicious social media messages/offers and phishing text messages. DETR will never reach out to claimants via social media or text message.

Claimants should not interact with suspicious personnel, send information through questionable email and should only use secure websites when conducting online transactions and providing personal information. DETR official sites are: UI.NV.gov [ui.nv.gov] ; EmployNv.gov [employnv.gov] and detr.nv.gov [detr.nv.gov]

; and The State encourages reporting fraud and abuse on the agency’s unemployment fraud homepage under Quick Links at www.detr.nv.gov [detr.nv.gov] . To view what additional steps individuals and employers can take if they believe a fraudulent claim has been filed, review DETR’s fraud flyer located on the Bulletin Board at www.detr.nv.gov [detr.nv.gov] .

Claimants are encouraged to use the internet to file their unemployment claims, as it is the fastest and most convenient way to file and reserves the phone lines for individuals who are not able or do not have the necessary resources to file online. Online filing during non-peak hours, such as early mornings, at night or weekends is also highly recommended. Claimants are also reminded that to continue to receive benefits, they must file weekly.

