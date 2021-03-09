Menu

Watch
Local News

Actions

New traffic signal turned on in southwest Las Vegas

items.[0].videoTitle
There's a new traffic light in the southwest valley. This light is up and running at Buffalo and Robindale. Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft on hand this morning to flip the switch.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 18:35:07-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's a new traffic light in the southwest valley.

The traffic light is up and running at the intersection of Buffalo Drive and Robindale Road.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft was on hand Tuesday morning to flip the switch.

Naft said the light was needed as 28,000 people drive through the intersection every day.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018