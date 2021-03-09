New traffic signal turned on in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's a new traffic light in the southwest valley.
The traffic light is up and running at the intersection of Buffalo Drive and Robindale Road.
Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft was on hand Tuesday morning to flip the switch.
Naft said the light was needed as 28,000 people drive through the intersection every day.
About 28,000 drivers go through the intersection of Buffalo and Robindale everyday. There are several housing developments nearby with more on the way in this growing area. A @ClarkCountySch High School (Sierra Vista) is down the street. #VegasTraffic #Vegas @MichaelNaft pic.twitter.com/VmvLa49ksd
— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) March 9, 2021