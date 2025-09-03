New tariff rules close long-held loophole, meaning higher costs for online shoppers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Online shopping just got more expensive for many consumers.

For years, packages valued under $800 could enter the United States without taxes or fees. But as of Aug. 29, that exemption — known as the de minimis rule — is gone.

The change could have a big impact on Las Vegas families and small businesses.

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to a local business owner to hear his thoughts on this rule change.

New tariff rules could mean higher costs for online shoppers

Peter Chen, owner of Kuma Co. in Chinatown, says the rule change is long overdue.

“At least for my business, we were already paying tariffs, so now it feels like an even playing field,” Chen told Channel 13. “Now consumers can’t just buy one item through eBay and get it cheaper.”

According to U.S. Customs, 1.36 billion packages used the exemption last year, the majority coming from China and Hong Kong.

That means if you buy something small, like clothing, electronics, or beauty products, from a resale website based overseas, you may now see new duties or taxes attached to the price.

For families, the added costs could make online shopping less appealing.

Trade officials say the policy shift is designed to help American businesses compete more fairly with foreign sellers.

Chen agrees, adding that the move could give local shops in Las Vegas a better chance.

“I guess time will tell, but now I feel more comfortable knowing everybody will get hit equally,” he said.

The bottom line: the next time you click “buy” on an overseas item, you may want to think twice. What looks like a good deal online could end up costing you more than expected, especially if the same product is available here at home.