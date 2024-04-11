New study sheds light on link between childhood bullying and mental health struggles in young adults

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Research has long linked bullying to mental health issues among youth. However, a new study is believed to be the first to confirm how bullying leads to distrust, and in turn, mental health struggles in teens.

The study in the journal Nature Mental Health found kids who were bullied at age 11 and became distrustful by 14 were roughly 3.5 times more likely to struggle with their mental health by 17.

"We do know that bullying increases the risks of anxiety, depression, school dropouts, substance use. Adolescents will start to drink and smoke," said Dr. Sid Khurana, the medical director of Nevada Mental Health.

Dr. Khurana said bullying and mental health struggles in kids and teens are at an all-time high, and parents and guardians shouldn't shy away from talking about it with their kids.

"Don't ignore the signs. Don't be dismissive. Don't tell them it is nothing or don't tell them, 'Go figure it out on your own. Toughen up,'" Dr. Khurana said.

He says, validate them, support them, and make a plan for how to address the bullying.

"The plan can entail going to talk to the school teacher, the guidance counselor, if needed, the school office or the principal's office," Dr. Khurana said. "And all those steps taken by the parents shows that, to the kids, that my parents are with me and I'm being supported."

Dr. Khurana said when a child is being bullied, having a support system is crucial.

"Depending upon how much nurture and buffering and the caregiving system can absorb, that shock is going to help the kids become more resilient," Dr. Khurana said.

Resilience is one of the many affirmations local mother Niakeya Mingo said her daughter Myla recites in the mirror every day. Seven-year-old Myla is full of personality, always striking a pose, paired with her million-watt smile.

But recently, Mingo said she noticed a change. She said Myla started to express some reluctance about going to school or after-school activities.

"After having multiple conversations, she did reveal to me that there are some older girls that are just mean to her," Mingo said.

As heartbreaking a revelation as that was for Mingo, she said she had to stay strong and show her daughter that she, too, is strong.

"I just keep my emotions in tact, in the eye of her, because I have to let her know we will get through this. She is not alone," Mingo said.

It's a tough topic to broach with such a young child. However, Mingo said it was important to have that difficult conversation with Myla.

"It is so important to address this topic, as far as what we can do in these situations and how she handles these situations. But also, just her self reflecting as a seven-year-old. I want her to know that she is resilient. She is confident. She is able to handle difficult situations," Mingo said.

Mingo said it's important to give Myla the space to feel what she's feeling.

"If she does have bad days, she is more willing and open to talk to me about those bad days because of how I've handled previous conversations," Mingo said.

Dr. Khurana echoes that sentiment, saying that having an open-door policy with your children is best. They need to know you support them, especially if they're dealing with bullying.

"If they're not going to get the support, they are going to internalize the stress and that can further increase the chances of having depression and anxiety," Dr. Khurana said.

He adds the same goes if you suspect your child is the one doing the bullying.

"Because that kid who's doing the bullying is also doing it for a reason. Are they depressed? Are they anxious? Are they not getting the support from the home," Dr. Khurana said.

If you need further help, click here to check out the bullying resource center from the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.