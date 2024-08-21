New Special Events Department approved to oversee large events in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — The Clark County Commissioners unanimously approved a new ordinance at its meeting Tuesday, which will create a new team to work on special events across the county.

The new team will be known as the Sports and Special Events Department.

The department's job will be to manage special events that come into the county and make sure all county agencies are on the same path.

“This is like having a grown-up process so we can plan as a county on the impact," said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

The department will manage all special events coming to the county, so that includes events like the Super Bowl, Formula 1, the NFL Draft, marathons on county streets and more.

Here's a breakdown with some of the information each special event will have to submit to the new department



Purpose of the event

Date and times

First aid/emergency medical plan

Plot plan with temporary structures and impacts to public/private property including roadways

A complete traffic management plan

Public safety plan

Extra information for special event submissions:

Application must be submitted no less than 60 days from first day of event

Pre-approval/denial issues within 15 days of submission

Late or incomplete plans will be subject to service charge

Special events can still be seen by the Clark County Commission and be subject to public hearing

Post-event worksheet may be required after event

Public Hearing needed if:

Special event closes Las Vegas Boulevard or has significant roadway impact

Requires county resources like Metro Police or the health district

15,000-plus participants at one time

Event has ability to disrupt peace of neighborhood

Event has multiple activations around the county

Previous compliance issues with event

The board determines applicant needs to show cause of why event shouldn't be denied

Special Events Ordinance by yolanda.cruz on Scribd

This department does not remove the necessity for the county commission to look at the event submission. They will still look over the submission when necessary.

Several business owners who we introduced you to over the last year were in attendance at the commission meeting Tuesday. They claim they lost millions as a result of last year's F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Since the new team will manage Formula 1 as one of their many special events, the business owners shared their issues with last year's race at the meeting.

“You’re hurting business, you’re hurting my family," said Ferraro's Ristorante owner Gino Ferraro

“We are readying ourselves for reduced customer counts, reservations and revenue," said Battista's Hole in the Wall owner Randy Markin.

“All I’m asking you is to make us first," said Stagedoor Casino owner Tanya Markin.

These three business owners were joined alongside several others, plus many Strip workers, in showing their issues with Formula 1.

The agenda item discussing this new ordinance was listed as a public hearing.

After several people listed their issues with Formula 1 during the hearing, Clark County Commissioners Michael Naft and Jim Gibson interjected, making a point to keep everyone on the topic at hand of the ordinance itself.

This led to multiple outbursts exchanged between the commissioners and business owners.

After the point was made, several speakers sat down and waited until after the meeting in the final public comment period to relay their Formula 1 issues.

Several Strip workers shared their issues with navigating the resort corridor when Formula 1 construction was going on last year.

“Sometimes two hours just getting to work," said valet attendant at Venetian and Palazzo Bryce Chung.

Once again, the new department will oversee events after this year starting in January.