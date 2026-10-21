New signs on Strip: Tipping street performers optional following altercation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New digital signs along the Las Vegas Strip are reminding visitors that tipping street performers is optional, part of an effort by local officials to address concerns about visitor safety following a recent altercation involving costumed performers.

The signs, now visible throughout the resort corridor, state that tourists are not required to tip performers for photos or interactions.

The messaging comes after a fight outside Planet Hollywood in late September that resulted in two arrests and left a visitor injured.

WATCH | Tipping street performers optional following altercation

New Signs on Las Vegas Strip Remind Tourists: Tipping Street Performers Is Optional Following Altercation

According to witnesses, two tourists from North Carolina paid $20 to take photos with costumed performers but were later confronted and asked for additional money. Video shared on social media appears to show one of the visitors being punched multiple times. Authorities treated the victim at the scene.

Clark County Commission Chairman Michael Naft says protecting visitors is critical not only for tourism but for Nevada's economy.

“We want to make sure that we are using every tool in our toolbox to protect what is the economic lifeline of this entire state,” Naft said. “The revenue generated on the Las Vegas Strip supports people up and down the state of Nevada, and we've got to protect that.”Some tourists say they were surprised to learn about the incident but appreciate the reminders.

Martin Berry, visiting from the United Kingdom with his wife Debbie, said they have not experienced any problems during their trip. The couple said they simply decline photo opportunities with performers when they are not interested.

“Quite surprising really,” Martin Berry said when asked about the altercation.

Debbie Berry said the signs stood out to her during a walk along the Strip.

“I noticed yesterday when we were walking down, I thought I've never noticed that before,” she said.

Several Strip performers who spoke with Channel 13 declined to go on camera but said the atmosphere has been somber since the incident. They said they do not want one confrontation to define the thousands of performers who work along Las Vegas Boulevard.

County leaders say law enforcement and licensing enforcement teams continue to monitor activity on the Strip. The goal, they say, is to prevent harassment, improve safety, and ensure visitors feel comfortable while enjoying one of Nevada's most popular destinations.

“Making sure that they're not made to feel harassed or uncomfortable is my goal,” Naft said.

Officials say the digital signs will remain in place as long as they are needed to help keep the Strip safe and welcoming for both tourists and performers.