New Pickleball facility coming to Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pickleball has been the fastest-growing sport in America for a third year in a row, according to the SFIA. Now, Henderson will have a chance to participate in this trend with a new pickleball facility,The Picklr.

The new club offers 11 fully-fenced indoor courts, a full pro shop and private event space.

The new location is set to open this Saturday, Jan. 25 with festivities from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be all day open play, free lessons from an instructor, raffles and food trucks on-site. The new location will be at 1450 W Horizon Ridge Parkway.

Anyone interested in membership can click here.

