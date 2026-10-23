CLARK COUNTY, NV (KTNV) — Businesses at New Orleans Square are waiting to learn their fate after another county meeting gave no definitive answers.

Clark County commissioners have been considering whether to demolish or rehabilitate the aging shopping center, just east of the Strip off Liberace, after they bought the property back in 2024. They have yet to decide on an official course of action, as well as how they will accommodate businesses during construction work.

WATCH|BUSINESS REACTS TO CONTINUED INACTION ON NEW ORLEANS SQUARE

New Orleans Square tenants still waiting for answers on redevelopment, relocation

At the Clark County Redevelopment Agency meeting on Oct. 21, commissioners discussed Nevada state laws that pertained to relocation and redevelopment. After many questions and much confusion, they decided to continue the discussion in November to give commissioners more time to understand the statutes. Staff was also directed to start crafting a relocation proposal to be presented. Additionally, they received updated figures on what the project would cost — estimates have ballooned after the discovery of additional deficiencies.

Demolition of the four buildings is estimated to be $3.8 million and, to bring the buildings up to code, $21.4 million. To make them leasable would cost $25.3 million, which involves replacing storefront glass and HVAC.

Sabrina Saffel, the manager of Violin Outlet, is concerned; the business has called the once-bustling complex home for decades. With construction costs rapidly rising, she fears it may dissuade commissioners from doing anything at all if they don't act soon.

"Because at some point, it might get to the point where it is not worth their time or effort to renovate, and you know, that's truly what we're hoping for, is for them to renovate and bring life back to this little community of ours," Saffel said.

She and many other tenants want New Orleans Square to be renovated, saying it needs the improvements but also want it to maintain its old charm and sense of character and community.

"We envision going back to the past, to be honest, and refilling the shopping center, revitalizing it, making it new, but with the typical vintage Vegas flair that it currently has, a little bit of New Orleans vibe, and bringing back all of the arts, cultural, music, fun, exotic vendors, different cultural vendors, and just making it feel alive again," Saffel said.

Just a few steps away, Monica Gresser at Brazen Architecture said they even did a community survey in September, asking what the community would like to see happen. She shared the results, and according to the analysis, a majority of neighbors and stakeholders want to see the place rehabilitated, not torn down. Many have fond memories of the creativity and camaraderie that once blossomed in the now largely empty complex.

"What we used to see when we first moved here was all kinds of activity, right. So here, we're standing in the courtyard right now, you would see small markets happening, there would be music associated with the bar or one of the art functions that was happening, because there used to be a lot of artists upstairs and also downstairs. We had a lot of activity," Gresser said.

Gresser and Saffel both fear the lack of action is what's driven some businesses away in recent years, contributing to the emptiness seen now.

"It's nerve-wracking, to say the least. It's like you're on a tightrope and you don't know which direction to go or if you're just going to fall face first. Nobody knows what the future is going to hold for New Orleans Square. We still don't know if they're going to renovate or they're going to demolish. But not only that, we don't know if there's any timeline. Are we going to have 6 months? Are we going to have a year here and then are they going to demolish it? Are we going to be asked to come back? You know, all of these are valid questions, that we just have no idea," Saffel said.

"It is a little frustrating that nothing is still happening, and that's part of the reason why a lot of the businesses left when they did, is because there's a lot of back and forth and they weren't really sure what was going to happen," Gresser echoed.

While frustrated with the lack of official action, Saffel said she is encouraged by the fact that some commissioners also seem to be feeling the frustration of inaction.

"We've got to make some decisions for people," Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said at the Oct. 21 RDA meeting. "That's our job."

"I wish they had taken action a lot sooner because really, New Orleans Square could really be the catalyst for the renovation of all of Commercial Center," Gresser said.

Commissioners are expected to revisit the matter in November.

