New Nevada laws go into effect on New Year's Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several new laws have been enacted here in Nevada on the first day of 2025.

Assembly Bill 208 established a program that allows caregivers assisting patients with dementia to possibly qualify for Medicaid compensation. The law allows the Medicaid recipient to choose the caregiver who will provide at-home personal care services and then compensate them through Medicaid funds. That caregiver must become an employee of an agency to administer care and take special training to qualify.

Senate Bill 11 prohibits a state or law enforcement agency from operating, purchasing, or acquiring drones that have not been approved by the federal government. It allows state agencies to use drones for fire code and inspection services but prohibits images captured by drones from being used in criminal or civil litigation to prove reasonable suspicion or probable cause.

Senate Bill 428, which exempts child and adult diapers from the state's sales tax, also goes into effect Wednesday. That could mean some savings for your wallet. It's estimated that Nevada families spend $1,000 or more on diapers each year and pay up to $84 in sales tax on those diapers. Starting Jan. 1, that sales tax will no longer be paid. This was on the 2024 ballot in Nevada as Question 5. It passed with 69% of the vote.

Several other laws go into effect in the state starting today. You can find them on the Nevada Legislature's website here.