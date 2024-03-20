New law requires more frequent updates at border to detect illicit drugs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fentanyl-related overdoses are not only a problem in Nevada but across the country.

Senate Bill 206, also known as the "End Fentanyl Act", will require updates at the border to combat the issue.

From 2020 to 2023, there was a 97% increase in fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Clark County, according to health officials.

On Monday, President Joe Biden signed the "End Fentanyl Act" into law. It was legislation co-sponsored by Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen.

It will require Customs and Border Protection to more frequently update its staffing and technology at the border to detect illicit drugs.

A previous report by the Government Accountability Office stated that drug policies had not been updated in 20 years.